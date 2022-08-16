Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 90,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

