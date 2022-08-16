Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.73.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

