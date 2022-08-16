Squirrel Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,802.78 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $37,802.78 and $5.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 483,287 coins and its circulating supply is 483,178 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

