Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €53.80 ($54.90) and last traded at €54.00 ($55.10). Approximately 9,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($55.82).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

