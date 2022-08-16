Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Stably USD has a market cap of $463,084.99 and approximately $18,029.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,875.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068579 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

