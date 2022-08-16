Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $868,291.86 and $249,031.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037068 BTC.
Standard Protocol Coin Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
