Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $868,291.86 and $249,031.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037068 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

