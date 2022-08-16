Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 2,805 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $27,741.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Star Equity Price Performance
NASDAQ STRRP remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.60.
