Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 2,805 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $27,741.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ STRRP remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

