Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Starbucks worth $383,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. 160,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.