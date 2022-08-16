Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.56. 124,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

