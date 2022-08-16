Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.