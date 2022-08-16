Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

