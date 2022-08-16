Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,395 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of TWTR opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.