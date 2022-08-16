Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nucor by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.