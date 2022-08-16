Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 642,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

