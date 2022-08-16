Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,923 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

