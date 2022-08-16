Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 15.81% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05.

