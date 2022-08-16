Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

