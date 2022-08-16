Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

