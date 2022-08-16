Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.26 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Steem has a total market cap of $106.10 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00570102 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00256253 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004441 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018434 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002801 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
