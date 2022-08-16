Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.14.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE SJ opened at C$40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.77. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

