STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 243,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 251,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$380.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading

