Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.