Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $303.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.