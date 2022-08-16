Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.19. 171,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

