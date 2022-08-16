Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.26. 3,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,157. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.