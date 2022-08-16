Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

