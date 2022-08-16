Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.01. 37,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

