Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

