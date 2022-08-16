Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.08. 25,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

