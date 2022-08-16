Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. 455,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

