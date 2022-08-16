Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 180 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

AEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,663. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.