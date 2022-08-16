Steven Bangert Sells 4,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

