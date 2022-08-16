Stifel Nicolaus Trims TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price to C$5.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.93 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.