Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 6.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 83,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,199,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $949.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 432,206 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 74.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 102.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.