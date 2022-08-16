StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.00. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

