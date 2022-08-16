StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

