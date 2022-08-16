StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TCON opened at $2.12 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
