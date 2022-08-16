StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $2.12 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Insider Activity

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

