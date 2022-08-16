StockNews.com Lowers AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $577.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

