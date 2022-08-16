StockNews.com Lowers AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
AMERCO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $577.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.