Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.07. 27,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,662. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

