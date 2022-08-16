Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 317.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,607 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 544,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

