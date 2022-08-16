Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

