Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.43. 284,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The company has a market capitalization of $338.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

