Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,984. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

