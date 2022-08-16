Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 59,812 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.9% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,707,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,582,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 192.3% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. 335,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

