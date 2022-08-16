Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 221,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

