Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.28. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,395. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.