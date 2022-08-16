Stratos Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.

Buying and Selling Stratos

