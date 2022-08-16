Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Strattec Security in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Strattec Security Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of STRT opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37. Strattec Security has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile



Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

