Stryker (SYK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stryker (NYSE: SYK):

8/15/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $213.00.

7/21/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

7/18/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $278.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $245.00.

7/15/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.16. 1,178,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,394. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $2,446,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Stryker by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 66.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

