Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,216,706 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

